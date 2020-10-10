Cardi B Says She Won’t Allow Fans To Disrespect Offset Because Of Separation

Cardi B made it clear yesterday that even though she and Offset are separated and plan on divorcing, she will not allow anyone to disrespect him, not even her fans. In a now-deleted tweet, the “I Like It” rapper told fans they do not have the right to outwardly disrespect the Migos rapper.

I don’t give a f–l if you don’t like him. I don’t talk to him but you’re not going to disrespect my [child’s father]. I will slap the s–t out of you [courtesy] of Kulture…If he die, go broke, [you’re] not the one that’s going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s–t.

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on September 14 and her divorce documents said that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” People reported that the 28-year-old filed for divorce after finding out that Offset was unfaithful, which has been rumored to be happening throughout their marriage. The Bronx femcee later went on Instagram Live the same month and spoke further about her pending divorce, saying she was tired of arguing.

I’m OK. I wanted to let y’all know I have not shed not one tear. Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of sh-t.This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye,” she said. “When you feel like it’s not the same anymore before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be…,Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f–king grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.

The “Motorsport” rappers also broke up in December 2018 with Cardi saying on Instagram that they might had grown “out of love.”

“I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now and we’re really good friends and you know we’re really good business partners. He’s always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know,” she went on. “It might take time to get a divorce and I’m gonna always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset admitted that he misses Cardi in a comment on a post from The Shade Room. When they reposted his video asking fans what color he should dye his hair, a fan commented that he looked stress and he responded.

“I am,” he replied. “I miss MRS. WAP.”