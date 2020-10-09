Playing Telephone: Offset Would Like For Us To Tell Cardi He Wants Her Back

I think it’s been clear from the rhetoric from both parties that Cardi is the one who decided to initiate ending her marriage to the father of her child, fellow rapper Offset.

In the weeks since she first announced the news, Cardi had to let people know that they could not shame her for making the decision to leave her marriage.

It seems like she’s come to terms with the decision.

But Offset, her estranged husband doesn’t seem to be on the same accord.

While in the days since Cardi filed for divorce, Offset seemed to be playing it cool. In his first Instagram post since the news of their separation went public, Offset captioned the photo.

“Grind don’t stop.”

But today, he’s singing a different tune. He posted a video of himself talking about changing the color of his locs.

People claimed that Offset looked stressed. While he could have easily dismissed these rude comments.

Offset responded in a way that seemed to illustrate his feelings about his wife and mother of his daughter Kulture.

“I am [stressed out.] I miss MRS. WAP…call her for me but private.”

It’s laughable that a husband would petition strangers on social media to try and get his woman back.

But given the tactics of his last campaign to reunite with Cardi, we shouldn’t be all that surprised.

What do you make of Offset’s pleas? Do you think it will work?