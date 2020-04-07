Tracee Ellis Ross’ Ex Boyfriend Abou Thiam Flirts With Her On The Gram

Since we’ve been isolated, you might have noticed that people from your past have been reaching out. Or you may have been thinking about the one that got away.

But you and your friends are not the only ones who might be willing to take a walk down memory lane.

Recently, Tracee Ellis Ross posted a throwback picture of her in the swimming pool.

She captioned it, “From a different time.”

No doubt.

Her ex, Abou “Bu” Thiam, who happens to be Akon’s brother, hopped in the comment section to flirt a little bit.

“But still fine.”

And in case you thought this was a cordial comment, he completed it with two heart eye emojis.

But these two have a very friendly relationship. Bu shared that every year, Tracee is the first person to wish him a happy birthday. This year, she did so with a video.

“This beautiful soul @traceeellisross is always the first person to wish me Happy Birthday. Regardless of what’s going on in the world, you always know how to get a smile out of me lol. Your thoughtfulness is a gift I will always treasure. My Ace Forever 💜🤞🏿. Thanks to everyone for your birthday wishes. After the Quarantine we Going Up! Love.”

While these two seem like they might be able to reconcile, based on the friendship alone, there have been numerous reports that Ross has been linked to Kenya Barris, the creator of “black-ish.”

Ross portrays Rainbow Johnson, the wife to Dre Johnson in a sitcom based on Barris’ life.