“It Was Cute” LeToya Luckett Talks Date Nights With Husband Tommicus Walker During Quarantine

Every week, OWN has been hosting these Girlfriend Check Ins with various Black women in the entertainment industry.

Women like Tina Knowles Lawson, Erica Campbell, Yolanda Adams and many more hopped on Zoom calls to discuss life, love, the current climate, and how they’re adjusting to these unprecedented times.

This week, LeToya Luckett was joined by Keri Hilson, Toya Johnson, and Eudoxie Bridges to discuss their romantic lives and how they’ve been affected during quarantine, and in the Luckett’s case, pregnancy and raising her one-year-old daughter Gianna and her eight-year-old bonus daughter Madison from her husband Tommicus Walker’s previous relationship.

Letoya: I haven’t done nothing too creative. First of all, you know what it is odd for me? I thought I was going to be able to get more rest. That’s not happening. When you have a one-and-a-half-year old and an eight-year-old and you’re trying to keep them entertained and keep the house clean and running over here, over there.

By the time, it come nine o’ clock, I’m trying to go to bed. I ain’t thinking about no date! And then trying to do things for myself? I am not thinking about no date.

But there was one time, I think Tommi ordered food from one of my favorite restaurants out here. He ran me a bath, which was cute. And then I came out and my favorite dinner—it was candlelight and my favorite dinner was on the table. And I was like—and he had already put the kids to bed. It was cute!

So that’s the only time in four months that we’ve done a date night.

Keri: We’re on the same page then. That sounds like my life.

You can check out this clip from their conversation in the video below. “Girlfriends Check In” airs tomorrow, Saturday, August 15 at 10/9 c on OWN.