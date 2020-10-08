MAFS: Is Karen Crying About Miles Leaving A Good Sign?

Chile this episode gave us a bang for our buck. It was jam packed with all types of eye-raising developments. There was sex, (even though we didn’t see much of it), lies and plenty of videotape from the couples who were forced to record themselves in this experiment. And I don’t know if it’s because production wasn’t there but some things were exposed. Before we get into the mess with the couples, I have to wonder why were the experts MIA for like six weeks? They could have met online at any time. But the couples were just left to fend for themselves. And for more than a few of them, that time away from expert opinions did some real damage.

Let’s get into it.