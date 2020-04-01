Taraji P. Henson Says She’ll Have To Postpone Her Wedding Again Because Of Coronavirus

The stars are just like us… but while the nation is practicing social distancing, you can guarantee that quarantining in a luxury home when money is not a worry is a bit different than being cramped in an apartment with roommates, wondering how you’re going to pay rent each month.

But if you’re like me, you’re interested to know how people are making due during this time.

Extra caught up with one of our faves, Taraji P. Henson to see what this time of social isolation has been like for her.

She talked about the things she’s doing to protect her mental health, being with her son and fiancé Kelvin Hayden and how her wedding plans have been affected by the coronavirus.

Henson spoke to Billy Bush via Zoom to talk about what she’s doing and also promote the Netflix project Coffee and Kareem with Ed Helms.

Taraji was working from home during the conversation told Bush. “I am in the bedroom because my son is in town. He is occupying the office.”

Henson said the time at home as allowed her to connect to her soul.

“I have aligned all of my chakras more than once, meditating a lot. I find myself praying, reflecting a lot, doing a lot of things I have said I wanted to do around the house that I don’t have time to do… Keeping busy, I learned how to do gel nails — I am a nail tech now.”

She also spoke about pushing her wedding back. “It’s probably going to be more like July. We have to see what this will be like at the other end.”

Henson is particularly concerned for the elder members of their families.

“Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way.”

In speaking about the pandemic, Henson said, “I think this moment and pandemic will change us forever… The shaking of the hands… or the hugs… We will be more sterile, if you will, and that’s a bit scary for me because I am a people person.”

She also spoke about the final episodes of “Empire.”

“This is a good place to leave it… We did some pretty iconic things… We will leave it right in the hearts of everyone who joined in with us and watched.”

“Empire” will air on Tuesdays at 9 pm on FOX and Coffee and Kareem will be available on Netflix April 3.

You can watch Taraji’s full interview in the video below.