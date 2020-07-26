NeNe Leakes’ Return To ‘RHOA’ Is Still Not Confirmed

It isn’t certain if Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes will be returning to the cast for season 13. There are conflicting reports about the future of the relationship between Leakes and the Bravo network and fans are eager to know if the veteran will be back or not.

A source told Page Six that there is still talk of Leakes returning and that the negotiations “are still ongoing.” In June there were reports that Leakes didn’t receive an offer to return to the show after having a rocky few years with the staff behind the scenes. Love B. Scott reported that when emails were sent to the cast members regarding returning for the next season, Leakes did not receive one. As far as the conversations that are happening, B. Scott reported that they were exclusively told that: “There is a larger NBC/Universal conversation happening it’s [all] folded into.”

Plus, the franchise added two new fresh faces, actress Drew Sidora and YouTube personality LaToya Ali, known as Latoya Forever.

The 52-year-old reality star also landed a new show deal on another network. Leakes will be hosting a new series tentatively titled Glam Squad Showdown on the E! Network alongside Brad Goreski , which is “a comedic beauty competition series that celebrates the best celebrity “glam squads” in the business,” according to Deadline.

Besides having a new show in the works, Leakes has been posting tweets over the past few months that hint that she is no longer happy with her working environment and colleagues. On July 25, she tweeted that “they” want to build you to tear you down and the day prior tweeted about working with sociopaths.

“We can not allow them to continue to Pit us up against one another!,” she tweeted over the weekend. “Tarnish our name, brands and all we’ve worked for. This is common practice! They build you up then tear you down.”

On July 24 she wrote: “Have you ever worked with a sociopath who used you for their personal gain to achieve what they want for themselves.”

There’s also rumors that Leakes wants to sue Bravo TV, which would definitely put a dent in their relationship if true.

This isn’t the first time Leakes’ future with the franchise was unpredictable. She wasn’t a permanent cast member during season nine of the show.