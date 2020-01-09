Taraji P. Henson To Release A Hair Care Line

If you follow actress Taraji P. Henson on social media or watch the interviews she gives throughout the year, you’ll notice that she has a beautiful head full of natural hair. It’s full, bouncy, curl-defined and with the color she’s added, dynamic. In a word, it’s beautiful.

And while we all have our own unique hair journeys—marked by diverse textures, lengths, and different responses to various products, Taraji is getting ready to introduce a hair care line that will show you what works for her hair specifically.

According to Vibe.com and the brand’s Instagram page, Taraji will release TPH on January 29.

In the promotional video for the line, Taraji said:

“I created this hair care line because I wanted to maintain healthy hair, a healthy scalp while wearing a wig, weaves or installs. I know you’re always asking me on my social media how do you keep your hair so healthy, girl? How did you save your edges all these years? Well now, I am going to share my secret. Healthy hair starts with the scalp. And if your scalp isn’t clean, your hair will not grow. And that’s what I realized. A lot of women were putting weaves in their hair and totally neglecting their hair. And I know the wig is fabulous honey but you have to take care of that hair underneath. And that’s what TPH will give you, the most amazing, refreshing experience. This line is perfect for taking care of your natural hair. A scalp cleansing line, moisturizing and styling. TPH by Taraji. Go get it now at Target.”

The product will be on shelves at Targets nationwide on January 29.

Taraji’s own hair are the receipts. Check them out on the following pages.