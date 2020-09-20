Sorry Y’all: Issa Rae Has ‘No Desire’ To Make Insecure One Hour

Issa Rae’s Insecure has become a beloved comedy amongst millennials. Since its first season on HBO, fans have begged Rae to extend the half-hour comedy to a full hour. Despite the pleas via social media, Rae has put her foot down about not extending the show’s time slot. In an interview for The Observer, the Los Angeles native continued to shut down the requests.

“We sold a half-hour comedy and I literally have no desire to make an hour show!,” the 35-year-old said. “Even hearing people say: ‘This is how you can make it an hour, you can do this, you can do that…’ OK, well we don’t want to!”

Black Twitter overflows with Insecure commentary year round. Fans steadily tweet suggestions about plot twists, what characters should be developed and who should have (and should not have) gotten back together. In the interview, The Lovebirds actress expressed mixed feelings about all the input.

“It is a compliment and a burden that people take so much ownership over the show because there aren’t a lot of shows about us, so people feel like you have to tell all the stories that can be told, and if you don’t you’re failing us.”

Black Twitter recently put in their two cents again after KeKe Palmer pitched herself to be added to the cast for season five. After tweeting about looking forward for the next season, fans mistook her commentary as her teasing her upcoming appearance. Palmer then hit social media again telling Rae she was ready to make her debut.

“Hey @IssaRae there’s been a mix up. I posted about my excitement for season 5 of Insecure and now everyone thinks I’m gonna be on it. We can’t let them down, put me in to beat Condola’s ass real quick,” she wrote on Twitter.

Rae jokingly told Palmer to “stand down but also stand by.”

Not too long after season four had began, season five had already been secured.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement according to Variety weeks after season four’s April 12 premiere. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Insecure nabbed eight nominations at tonight’s 2020 Emmy’s. Tune in at 8 p.m Eastern time to ABC to see if they take home any trophies!