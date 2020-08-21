Tyler Perry Has Never Been Nominated For An Emmy, But He’s About To Be Awarded An Extra Special One For His Work

Tyler Perry is getting recognized at the upcoming Emmy Awards, not necessarily for the content of his work, but more importantly, the impact of it.

According to Deadline, the writer, producer, director and actor, along with The Perry Foundation, will be the recipient of the Television Academy’s 2020 Governors Award. Perry, whose series haven’t received an Emmy nomination in the past, is being celebrated by the academy for his efforts to create opportunities for people of color. Those opportunities come through employment on the small screen or behind the scenes, as well as through philanthropic commitments and always pushing for inclusion for people of all backgrounds.

“Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators,” said Governors Award selection committee chair Eva Basler in a statement obtained by Deadline. “He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience. Tyler’s influence has extended far beyond the screen.”

“His commitment to a broad range of philanthropic causes has had a profound impact on underserved communities around the world,” added committee Vice Chair Debra Curtis.

Perry will receive his Emmy when the awards telecast airs on September 20 on ABC.

Considering that the award is most often presented to shows and networks, the fact that Perry has been selected as a recipient is major — and also a sign of the current give-Black-people-their-flowers climate, which we can appreciate.

“I’m grateful for and humbled by this recognition from the Television Academy,” said Perry of the news. “I’ve always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we’ve built. My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn’t offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own.”

