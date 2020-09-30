Saweetie And 10 Other Celebrity Women Who Have Gorgeous Mothers

The Internet has been buzzing this week since it was revealed that rapper Saweetie‘s mom was a popular video model in the early ’00s.

In the “Tap In” star’s behind-the-scenes docuseries The Icy Life, her mother makes a brief appearance to question her daughter about not wearing enough clothes while preparing to film an Instagram clip in a swimsuit. The rapper looks at the camera and says “She act like she ain’t used to be wearing this back in her day.” That’s when it is shown, through flashback clips, that her mom, Trinidad Valentin, who is Filipino and Chinese, appeared in videos for Nelly and DMX (specifically the popular “What They Really Want” video). She did all of this years after having her now-famous daughter when she was only 17 years old.

And while she is way past the video vixen time in her life, appearing in The Icy Life clip dressed down with a baby in her arms, she’s still a stunner.

It’s also important to note that Saweetie’s father, Johnny Harper, was quite the looker too in his heyday, chile:

But back to Mama Saweetie, as the rapper affectionately referred to her. She made us think of all the gorgeous moms of some of our favorite beauties. Hit the flip to see a few.

Sanaa Lathan’s Mom

It’s clear that Lathan gets her own stunning good looks from her mother, Eleanor McCoy. Ms. McCoy was also an actress, but in addition to that, a dancer who performed on Broadway alongside the likes of Eartha Kitt. Her famous daughter is literally her twin.