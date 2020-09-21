Mimi Faust Still Holds Some Animosity Toward Former LHHATL Co-Star K. Michelle: “That’s Why She Got Her Whole A– Taken Out”

Don’t ask Mimi Faust about K. Michelle.

That’s the vibe we received after VH1 released a video of Mimi and co-star Rasheeda watching an old clip of K. Michelle throwing a candle at the Pressed boutique owner.

Love and Hip Hop Atlanta producers played the scene from Season 2 when Mimi threw a housewarming party after parting ways with Stevie J. Things didn’t go well, if you’ll recall, because K. Michelle and Rasheeda ended up getting in a near physical altercation (if not for security) that involved lit candles being thrown across Mimi’s new place.

“This is bringing back bad memories already,” Mimi said as the clip started.

As the ladies watched the old scene play out, Rasheeda, who was in the middle of the drama, did more laughing than anything. You live and you learn, right?

Mimi, however, didn’t find anything about reliving the moment to be funny. At one point, K. Michelle says in the old scene that she’s trying to be on her best behavior at the housewarming, to which Mimi responds while watching the clip, “Good Christian girl? You far from that! [laughs] Far from a Christian girl.”

And in another part, K. Michelle asks Rasheeda, “who takes the time to type out a full essay?” concerning some comments made online. Mimi, watching the scene back, says, “You do K! Everything she’s saying Rasheeda does, she does, times a thousand.”

And when Rasheeda, increasingly losing her cool in the old clip tells K to “just be worried about when your a– gon’ hit the floor, that fake sh-t; when that motherf—er drop and yo a– in the hospital some f–kin’ where,” things really got awkward.

Rasheeda, reliving the moment said, “Girl, stop! Let me shut up.”

Mimi, on the other hand, took an especially strong dig at K.

“And that’s why she got her whole a– taken out now,” she said. “Rasheeda you was right the entire time!”

Perhaps Mimi, who went to throw shade at allegations concerning K’s sex life and her health being impacted by her past butt injections in the video, was still upset about K hitting her in the face with a bouquet of flowers. That happened when Mimi visited K after a show to confront her over comments K made about her ex-boyfriend Niko’s sexuality in Season 2.

Or maybe she was just really upset about those candles? Mimi did give the impression that she was pissed that candle wax damaged her place. That’s enough to be a little tart about.

“Do you guys know that I had wax in my sofa? On my walls, over my whole house for — I was finding wax for like months after this [inaudible] situation happened,” she said in the VH1 video.

But Mimi seemed a bit more than a little tart when speaking on her former friend and co-star. We’d love to know why. In 2013 she did say that she and K made up after having their differences, so it’s unclear what has left a bad taste in her mouth for them to clearly not be cool now. We would say that we hope they can work through it, but if K sees Mimi’s recent comments, especially considering how emotional K was in the public eye about her health ordeal, then we have a feeling that’s not going to happen.