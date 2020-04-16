Kirk And Rasheeda Clear Up Rumor He Adopted Her At 15 And Married Her At 17, But Twitter Still Found Unflattering Receipts

Earlier this month, Rasheeda Frost shut down claims from people online that she married husband Kirk Frost back when she was a minor of only 17 years old.

“Honey, I wasn’t thinking about getting married,” she replied at the time on Instagram. “I was in high school at 17 try again, inspector gadget!”

Nevertheless, the rumors that she married him very young persisted, and even morphed into a story that when she was 15, he adopted her before wedding her two years later. A quick search of Kirk and Rasheeda on Twitter will show you all the theories out there.

Well, now Kirk is speaking out alongside his wife to at least refute the idea that he adopted her so they could begin a romantic relationship so that he could marry her at 17, which is the legal marrying age in Georgia. The couple, married for 20 years, did a video about it that was obtained by TMZ, addressing all the “mathematicians and rocket scientists.”

“For all the people who’s minding my business, first of all, I ain’t f–kin’ adopt Rasheeda,” he said in the clip. “I don’t even answer stupid sh-t but since y’all on the stupid sh-t, I’m not interested in adopting Rasheeda. I would definitely not be into marrying nobody at muthafuckin’ 17 and I’m 31? Grow up!”

Rasheeda stood by her initial claim that she wasn’t trying to marry anybody at 17.

“First of all, I damn sure wasn’t thinking about getting married at 17. I have a son who’s 19, like, c’mon,” she replied.

The couple also claimed that the ages people say they are online, 37 and 50-51, shouldn’t always be believed. Now, they said all of this without feeling comfortable enough to divulge what their actual ages are.

“I know you’re reading ages on the Internet and think you know. You don’t know,” he said. “Dumb. And for the record, I’m not going to tell nobody’s age. I’m not even going to say what I need to say, but trust me, I’m not interested in marrying a f–kin’ minor. So y’all got me f–ked up. If you notice, all our friends who know us know y’all ignorant.”

He also claims the rumor that he adopted and married her young came from a “B—h who made up that story y’all talking about that’s years old.”

“I ain’t with the bullsh-t,” he said angrily. “I’m not into that.”

“Try again, y’all,” she said. “Let us enjoy our relationship and our sh-t and y’all mind your business. Worry about them stimulus checks because they comin’ in the mail.”

“Did your stimulus check come in? Cause you got math, add your math up,” he replied. “Trust me, I ain’t into young b—hes. Grow up.”

And by “young,” he is referring to teenagers, because his baby mother, Jasmine Washington, who was featured on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, is definitely a young lady. And to make things more head-scratch worthy, there’s also a video someone dug up on Twitter of Rasheeda giving the impression that she met him in high school and she was drawn by to him thanks to his “fly a–” car:

Kirk definitely meet Rasheeda when she was young she says it in this video pic.twitter.com/dv0tACHzZS — Lia (@Lia54538175) April 16, 2020

We can’t really call it, but we can say that if the only thing they need to do to clear the air is to just state their real ages, and won’t do that, it doesn’t help things look any less seedy. Granted, they don’t owe us all that info, but if you’re going to address such rumors, go all the way and be done with it — or why bother?