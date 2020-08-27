Who Knew Mimi Faust’s Natural Curls Were Flourishing Like This?

Everything about Mimi Faust is flourishing during this pandemic, from her romantic life to the hair on her head.

The Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star showed off her natural hair on Instagram on Wednesday, and her curls looked thick and nourished. Fans were left asking what products she uses on her hair, and even saying they could have confused her for one of the Mowry twins due to her coils.

For as long as we’ve seen Faust on the show, she’s mostly worn extensions to protect her hair from damage that comes with having to be made up every time you’re filmed. She switches from long silky stands to long braids often. When she has worn her own hair, it seemingly was always straightened. So to see it in its natural state is a refreshing change.

As previously stated, aside from her hair thriving, she’s romantically in a great place., too Earlier this month the star announced that she and girlfriend Ty Young were engaged. Young, by the way, has some pretty luscious curls, too.

Yes, Faust is living her best life right now. Perhaps the key to all that was keeping negativity at bay and being protective of her relationship. She said in a recent interview that she had to take a pay cut on LHHATL because she no longer had enough drama for them to showcase, and she wasn’t willing to expose her relationship to the ugly side of reality TV for money.

“On my last interview, because you know, every season, we have to go back and talk to the producers and they’re like, ‘So what’s going on in your life? X, Y, and Z.’ And I think the second question I was asked was, was Ty cheating on me. [It] was the second question the producers asked in my meeting. I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ Am I supposed to be f–ked up, in a bad place, being cheated on my whole life? At what point am I allowed to grow and be happy and be okay and be good? Why do I have to consistently be cheated on every relationship that I’m in? But that’s what they want,” she said. “And they were like, you either find some drama, find some drama or…you better go find some drama. I wasn’t willing to do that. I wasn’t willing to put my relationship in that place because if you bring BS to the table, you brought BS to your table. My girlfriend’s not with it. She’s not with, ‘oh let’s play and act like…,’ she’s not that girl. So that wasn’t an option for me, to act like she’s cheating on me or I’m cheating on her, for TV. We not doing that, so I took a pay cut.”

And look how it all turned out! A ring, happiness, and healthy edges! #Winning.