Kandi Admits She And Nene Are “Like Oil And Water,” But Would Be Upset If Nene Didn’t Return To “RHOA”

After revealing last week that production has resumed for season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, star Kandi Burruss recently discussed whether or not “head peach in charge,” H.P.I.C., Nene Leakes would make a return to the show.

While things ended very dramatically at the end of the season 12 reunion with the two in a lengthy heated exchange, Kandi admitted that the show wouldn’t be what it is without her co-star. “Listen, she and I, we’re like oil and water sometimes, but I definitely would love for her to be back,” Kandi said in a July 19 interview with Hollywood Life.

“I definitely feel like she is a major part of this show. I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back, but I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see…. I have not talked to Nene either and I do not know what her plans are, so I don’t know and honestly.”

Nene’s return has been a hot topic of discussion after rumors began to circulate that she was not extended a contract for the upcoming season after Nene voiced displeasure with castmates and higher ups, but her rep confirmed that those reports were untrue in a statement to PEOPLE magazine. Weeks after that, speculation arose again that comedian Mo’Nique would be taking Nene’s place, but the Oscar-winner quickly squashed any confusion.

Kandi also answered questions about former cast-mate Sheree Whitfield, regarding whether she would be making a return.

“Honestly, I don’t know. As it is now, I haven’t talked to Sheree in a little while, but that’s my girl. If she was to come back, I think that would be fun. It would be cool,” Kandi said. “We’re so early in taping I wouldn’t know who’s coming back and who’s not. I know that they have thought about bringing new people on, but I don’t know who those people are yet.”

Reports surfaced earlier this week that producer of the show are allegedly vetting that two new members will be joining the ranks in actress Drew Sidora and influencer LaToya Ali.

She continued, “It’s too early for me to know because in the beginning, you kind of tape some of your own personal stuff that you’re dealing with and then all of a sudden you start having the group scenes and that’s when you start meeting some of the other people who are all going to be a part of the show. So, I don’t know who’s all going to be a part of this.”