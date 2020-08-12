Georgia State University Is Offering A Legal Course On Kandi Burruss’ Career

Students enrolled in Georgia State University’s College of Law have at least one thing to look forward to during this strangely unique back-to-school season. As a part of their Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Initiative, the university will be offering students a course on the life and career of Kandi Burruss.

The course, which is being offered this fall by professor Mo Ivory, is a part of Georgia State’s “Legal Life Of…” series. It first launched last year with the “Legal Life of Ludacris.”

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel, and more,” Ivory said in a statement. “I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned. I couldn’t be happier for my students to learn the law through Kandi’s career.”

The Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Initiative was launched by the university in 2018 to help prepare students to practice law in Georgia’s rapidly growing entertainment industry.

“I am honored to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law,” Burruss said. “Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

Over the course of the semester, Ivory will use the deals and contracts that Burruss has used to establish her brand over the years as a model to teach students about contract negotiations while developing their skills in the areas of “deal-making techniques, copyrights, trademarks, licensing, and endorsements, as well as recording, television and film contracts.”

“This class, and the entire Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Certificate program, gives students a real-world look into client representation, writing and interpreting contracts, negotiating deals, and the personal touch it takes to be successful in this practice area,” Ivory said. “These skills aren’t always taught in a traditional law school setting, and I’m looking forward to an exciting semester.”

