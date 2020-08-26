NeNe Leakes Deletes Instagram Amid Claims From Former Real Housewife That She’s Done With #RHOA

Could NeNe Leakes be saying goodbye to the Real Housewives of Atlanta again, and this time for good?

That’s unclear. However, filming for the new season has already begun with new cast members in actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTuber LaToya Ali, and there’s no word on Leakes’s participation. Back in July, there were reports that her return to the series was up in the air, but according to a fellow former housewife from a different Real Housewives franchise, she won’t be returning.

After news came out this week that Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley would not be returning to that series, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge stated on Instagram that Medley was joining good company in the caliber of housewives who have moved on. NeNe’s name came up.

“@dorindamedley you will be missed icon, but it’s pretty amazing on the other side #Vicki #Tamra #leeann #Nene #LVP #Bethenny #dorinda gone but never forgotten.”

When people asked Judge if she exposed the information before Leakes could, she claimed she had only heard Leakes wasn’t returning but didn’t know for sure if that was the case.

“Maybe I’m wrong,” she said. “I thought I heard she’s not going back?”

Judge would later update her caption twice, putting a question mark next to NeNe’s name initially, and then eventually deleting all of the names she mentioned. It’s unclear if that snafu contributed in any way, but Leakes would end up getting rid of her Instagram account on Tuesday, the same day Judge posted her tribute to Medley.

While the new RHOA season is filming and the ladies are back to work, Leakes, however, had as of late been spending her time tweeting about the importance of standing up for Black women, and about poor treatment she felt she had been subjected to. However, she didn’t expose any names or whom she was speaking of.

Her last tweet ahead of deleting her Instagram, said this:

Despite the jumping of the gun comments from Judge and the rumors she’s done, we’ll have to wait and see what the story truly ends up being about NeNe’s contract with RHOA, and we’re sure it will come out soon enough.