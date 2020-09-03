Keyshia Cole And Daniel Gibson Agree To No Spousal Or Child Support In Divorce Settlement — And There’s A Reconciliation Clause

Keyshia Cole and Daniel Gibson recently settled their divorce after a number of years of trying to figure things out. The terms of their settlement have since been made public, and it seems it’s each party taking care of things for themselves.

According to The Blast, the former partners agreed that they would share joint custody of their son, Daniel Gibson Jr., 10, and that they wouldn’t seek child support or alimony from one another. When Daniel Jr. is staying with them, they will cover the costs of whatever he needs. They were also ordered to split the cost of their son’s school tuition, as well birthday parties and whatever other big expenses they deem necessary to go through with.

Also interesting in their settlement is that they agreed that neither party would talk poorly about the other or their family in front of the child. There will be nothing said that would make Daniel Jr. not want to spend time with his other parent.

The Blast also pointed out that a clause was put in place stating that even if both parties were to ever reconcile, the judge’s orders would still stand:

Any reconciliation between the Parties shall not cancel, terminate‚ modify or waive any provisions of this Judgment unless the Parties so agree in writing. However, nothing in this subsection shall be construed to waive either Party’s rights in community property accrued after a reconciliation.

The idea of a reconciliation is not completely crazy when you consider the fact that Cole filed for divorce back 2017 and it took just shy of three years for them to agree on terms to end things. But they have both seemingly moved on. Last time we checked, he has been dating girlfriend Sinfony Rosales since 2018, and Cole has been dating Niko Hale since 2017, welcoming 1-year-old son Tobias in 2019. It’s unclear, though if they’re still together following recent rumors of a split.

Their marriage initially came to an end due to claims that Gibson cheated. When asked in 2019 if he could see them reuniting, he said no.

“Absolutely not! There’s no chance,” telling The Domenick Nati Show that their focus is on co-parenting. “Anything outside of that is dead. There’s nothing else there.”