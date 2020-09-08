Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Welcome Baby Girl In A Home Birth Assisted By Erykah Badu

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second baby girl, Rue Rose, into the world this past Sunday, September 6. And much like the birth of their first daughter, Junie, it was unexpected and took place in their home, in their bathroom.

The only difference is that this time, the couple had enough notice to get their friend and practicing doula, Erykah Badu over to the house to welcome the new bundle.

As we reported earlier, Taylor told Nick Cannon that she intended to stay out of the hospital to deliver her baby and wanted Badu present.

She told Cannon, “You know what’s crazy, even though the Junie story is crazy, it kind of put me in a comfort zone where I don’t—I don’t know if i want to go to the hospital for this next baby. I’ma make sure it’s not on the toilet or the bathroom floor.”

Cannon told her she should try to give birth in the pool this time. And that’s when she mentioned Badu’s name.

“I’m considering home birth and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. I’m super excited. So I’ma have her just sing her sing her verse from ‘Lowkey’ for me to calm my nerves.”

Welp, Taylor pretty much spoke her plan into existence.

Iman Shumpert, who delivered Junie, shared the news via his Instagram page.

At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!! Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you! 🌹

And as Taylor said, Badu was there as a part of the welcoming committee.

Erykah posted a video showing herself charging up baby shirts with crystals and writing messages of love for the child on the inside of the onesie. She wrote words like, “Clean, healthy, whole, and happy.”

She used specific colors to target certain parts of the body.

That’s pretty sweet.

Congratulations to Teyana and Iman on the birth of another healthy baby.