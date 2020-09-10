Iman Shumpert Criticized For Being Impressed That Teyana Has No Stretch Marks After Two Babies

Somehow, lauding his wife for carrying two pregnancies like a champ has ruffled some feathers, and Iman Shumpert is trying to clear some things up for fans.

The 30-year-old former NBA star and rapper has been celebrating since Sunday, when wife Teyana Taylor delivered their second child, Rue Rose, at their home. This is the second time she has delivered unexpectedly in the bathroom, without formal medical intervention.

“Let’s talk about the Goat…two kids…no meds…both natural births successfully done at home—in a bathroom!” Shumpert wrote on Instagram this week. “I get a lot of credit at times but I literally just applaud the way she carried the weight twice, which in actuality equates to her dedicating two years of herself to add to our growing dinner reservation. When you really think about it…all I have to do as a man is catch.”

“When we talk hero’s [sic], who talks about super powers and doesn’t mention the power of making another minion for your own army!” he added. “@teyanataylor you are the toughest piece of filet mignon I ever had on my plate. It’s up over u mama. Kno dat. I LOVE YOU”

In addition to praising her for her sacrifices, Shumpert also took to his Instagram Stories to call out the fact that she has now delivered two girls, and has no stretch marks to show for it.

“I searched Teyana body at least 3 times after Rue got here…not one stretch mark…sound the alarm lol,” he wrote.

But it seems that his effort to call out the fact that her body is free of the scarring many women deal with as their bodies change during pregnancy ended up upsetting some people. Those individuals contacted him through his direct messages to let him know they weren’t pleased, so Shumpert decided to explain his statement.

“There was some confusion in my dms about the ‘stretch mark’ comment. I didn’t say there was something wrong with them. Nor did I mean for that to be a one up,” he wrote. “I was a 12lb 4 oz baby that my mom had naturally, I m [sic] know what carrying a baby does to a woman’s body…I just was stating it’s impressive that my wife still has none. To those women that do have ‘beauty marks’ from their child, I hope ur man kisses every one of them to thank you for the children you brought into this world. Love is love.”

Shumpert was the one who made the announcement that Rue had come into the world.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose 🌹 decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit. She didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!!!” he wrote. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistance of a hospital! Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore! A healthy child. A little sister. Another daughter. Black love wins….again. Welcome babygirl…we love you!”

Rue joins big sister Iman Tayla, aka, Junie, who is four years old.