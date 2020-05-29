“It’s A Sensitive Subject” Kenya Moore Wants More Children With Marc Daly

We all cringed watching “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore deal with the blatant degradation and disrespect from her husband Marc Daly.

From what we witnessed on the show, the behavior was not befitting of a husband. But Kenya keeps reassuring the public that Daly wants to work it out and she’s open to exhausting all options in an attempt to save her marriage.

In a more recent discussion, Kenya shared that not only is she interested in saving her family unit, she’s considering adding to it.

According to a recent interview with US Weekly, Kenya, 49, said she is interested in having another child.

“It’s a conversation that we’re still trying to figure out, honestly. But I really feel, more and more, that I do [want to]. Time is ticking, and I want them to be close in age and … it’s a sensitive subject.”

But, perhaps unsurprisingly, Daly has his reservations.

“It’s scary for him too … because Brooklyn’s not his only child, so for him, it’s like, ‘Well, how many children will I have?’ So I think that is probably the biggest issue for him. But I don’t think he thinks he can love anyone more than he loves Brooklyn and his other children right now, so … I don’t know. They have a really strong, strong bond. And I think his fear is that, ‘What if the child comes and I don’t have this kind of bond with him because you didn’t carry her or we’re still figuring out our relationship?’”

Despite the problems in their relationship, Kenya recently shared that she and Marc are in Zoom therapy. She says she hopes to be able to switch to in-person sessions “to really be able to dig a little deeper.”

Marc, who owns a business in New York City, has been quarantining away from his wife and child as she attempts to save his restaurant.

When asked what is the first thing she wants to do outside of quarantine, Kenya through tears said, “I want to fly to New York to see Marc. And for Brooklyn to see Marc,” she said. “We miss him. We really miss him. It breaks my heart when Brooklyn goes around the house and says, ‘Daddy, Daddy,’ picks up his pictures and says ‘Daddy’ and stuff. It’s just heartbreaking.”

Kenya, who suffered complications during her pregnancy shared that she is strongly considering surrogacy.

Still, she is awaiting test results to determine if having another woman carry her child to term will be her only option.

You can watch this portion of her interview in the video below.