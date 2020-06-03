Pay The Black Artists You Built Your Empires On: Kelis Talks Exploitative Music Industry…And Pharrell

BlackoutTuesday was a bit confusing. What really happened was that the movement, #The ShowMustBePaused, a movement started by two Black women Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang, was created to address discrimination against Black people in the music industry. As such, artists and labels were supposed to blackout promotion of their musical projects and instead focus on discussing issues pertaining to Black lives.

Sadly, it was co-opted by that same music industry and turned into BlackoutTuesday, where people posted black squares on their social media pages and nothing else.

Thankfully, people continued to post. And one of the people who lent their voices to movement was singer Kelis.

And, if you’ve been following Kelis’ words in the past few years, you know that she shared some uncomfortable truths.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “If the music industry wants to support Black lives, labels and platforms can start with amending contracts, distributing royalties, diversifying boardrooms, and retroactively paying back all the Black artists, and their families, they have built their empires on.”

The story continued in the comment section, with screenshots captured by The Jasmine Brand.

When people argued that there are more pressing issues for us to be focused on, Kelis responded.

Someone wrote, “That’s for another time. Money gone and life gone two different topics. IMO.”

Kelis responded, “no it’s called reparations sir. The lives can not be brought back but the rest of us who are still here fighting deserve what we were promised.”

Someone in agreeance mentioned Pharrell’s name, who Kelis famously called out for operating dishonestly and stealing some of her profits as a result.

“Say it louder cuz Pharrell in the back.”

Kelis responded, “thief like the big labels, worse in fact. Black [on] Black crimes.”