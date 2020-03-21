Kelis Will Co-Host ‘Cooked With Cannabis’ On Netflix

Outside of the studio, Kelis has been thriving as a chef. Now, the “Bossy” singer is showing off her expertise on a Netflix show but she’s not bringing your ordinary seasonings to the kitchen. And no, she’s not bringing milkshakes either. Alongside chef Leather Storrs, Kelis will co-host Cooked With Cannabis, a competition show where chefs will compete to see who makes the best cannabis-infused cuisine.

“I’m really excited to announce my new show, Cooked with Cannabis on @Netflix!!,” Kelis tweeted. “As a chef, I was intrigued by the food + as an everyday person, I was interested in how powerful this topic is in today’s society. I hope you all will tune in, it’ll be a good time!”

Premiering on April 20th (4/20 of course!), the six-episode series will show three chefs use cannabis as an essential ingredient as they cook meals inspired by different themes before the timer strikes zero.

“Cooked with Cannabis is a show where weed is a seasoning rather than the reason. It’s granular, educational, heartfelt and smart,” Storrs told Food & Wine. “The contestants had personal and romantic relationships with the herb and they knew its intricacies: medically, chemically, spiritually and as an intoxicant. Further, there was a real sense of community and camaraderie.”

Storrs added that the watcher doesn’t have to be a cannabis connoisseur in order to enjoy the show and will be intrigued by the way the chefs bring the herb to the dinner table.

“Many of the chefs used the plant in non-psychoactive ways: as a flavouring, as a puree in fresh tortillas, or blended into a flour,” he said. “This is a show for food people, for stoners and for folks that are curious about both.”

The contestants will then feed celebrity guests who will serve as judges. Ricki Lake, Too $hort, El-P and more will be making an appearance.

Will you be turning in on 4/20?