The Perks Of Getting Married After 30

Some women aspire to be married before thirty. However, recent statistics show that the marital age for men and women is trending upward. According to estimates from the United States Census Bureau, the average age for first-time marriages in 2017 was 27 for women and 29 for men. These days, many experts are encouraging couples to marry after thirty. Here’s why:

You’re more established professionally

While this doesn’t apply to every situation, in many instances, people are likely to be more settled into their careers during their thirties as opposed to their twenties. Besides the obvious financial perks that come with having an established career, it can also be helpful as you nurture your new marriage. You’re more likely to maintain a healthier work-life balance and you’re less likely to keep crazy hours and take on too much by trying to prove yourself to your superiors.