Keyshia Cole Said This When Asked What She Thought Of Ex-Boyfriend Jeezy’s Engagement To Jeannie Mai

Singer Keyshia Cole and rapper Jeezy haven’t been an item since the first decade of the aughts, and here we are, in the third, but that didn’t stop the star from being questioned about her ex’s engagement to The Real co-host Jeannie Mai.

During a virtual episode of her Fox Soul show One on One, Keyshia became the interviewee while speaking with The Shaderoom founder Angelica Nwandu. No questions were off-limits, so Angelica asked her what she thought about Jeezy popping the question to Jeannie. Keyshia was supportive in her response, noting that she’s glad to see that he no longer feels like he has to go about love in a private way.

“I’m super proud of Jeezy and Jeannie,” she said. “She’s a sweetie. She’s always been sweet. But I’m super proud of the fact that he actually has taken that step to love openly because I know that the thing was, it was something he didn’t feel like he could do because of where he comes from. So to know that that’s happened and that he’s happy, it’s not about the color or the complexion. You Black or you white, whatever you are, Asian, Chinese, whatever you are, love is love. I think that everybody deserves to be happy. I’m super happy for both of ’em actually.”

The rapper isn’t the only one happy and in love. Keyshia has been in a relationship with singer Niko Hale since 2017, and the pair welcomed their son Tobias last summer.

Keyshia and Jeezy, who collaborated on the song “Dreamin'” together, were an item for a little while, but their relationship took a somewhat serious turn with both parties claiming the other proposed.

“I just couldn’t do it,” she said in ESSENCE in 2007 about him allegedly proposing to her. “It’s weird. After this guy proposed to me, I was like, dang, this is everything a woman lives for: to be married, with a ring, to be able to represent something. But for me, it was the opposite. I was scared. When you get married, you become one; you don’t live just for yourself anymore. I’m just not ready for that. I’m not done with my goals in life. What’s the word when you just kind of fall back and let your man do the man thing? Submit? I’m all jacked up on that word. I just couldn’t submit. But I loved him. That’s the crazy thing about it.”

In response, he told a completely different story.

“Keyshia asked me to marry her, bought me a ring and everything. She not gonna tell you different,” Jeezy said to VIBE back in 2008. “I was grown enough to tell her, ‘Look baby, that isn’t what it is right now. I’m trying to get my sh-t together. I’m trying to get my money, take care of me and mine.’”

In the end, she would later say that he only said she proposed to him because he wasn’t happy with her putting his business out there, though she never said his name in the ESSENCE interview.

“It was a lie,” she told Angie Martinez in 2008. “I think he was like, ‘you didn’t have to do that the way you did that in the ESSENCE thing,’ but I didn’t mean no harm by that.”

“It was definitely a learning experience I think for both of us,” she added. “It’s all good. I respect him in every way and it’s cool. I’m a just keep it like that and keep it moving.”