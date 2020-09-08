Toni Says Filming For The New Season Of Braxton Family Values Has Been Going On During Pandemic

In an interview with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Toni Braxton revealed that filming has resumed for the new season of “Braxton Family Values;” however, it is still unclear whether Tamar Braxton will appear on the series that helped her become a household name.

“We were filming during the pandemic. They came up with a clever idea and it’s been working really well,” Toni said.

The “Unbreak My Heart” singer mentioned her sister, who was recently hospitalized following a suspected suicide attempt. She did not, however, disclose whether or not Tamar would appear in the new season.

“My sister Tamar had a little situation, but it’s not my business to tell her business,” Toni said. “But I can say that our family is doing so much better, we’re in a healthier place. And, I have to tell people that mental illness is not a joke. If anybody in your family is sad, you need to listen to them. It’s not always drama. Sometimes, it’s just sadness.”

After publicizing her displeasure with the way in which she and her family have been portrayed by the network over the years — among other grievances, Braxton reportedly attempted to take her own life. In an email, which was allegedly sent to the network by Braxton prior to her hospitalization, she accused them of making her suicidal after producers allegedly tried to expose that she was sexually molested during her childhood.

WE TV has since severed ties with Tamar; however, they will still air her solo reality series, “Get Ya Life,” which premieres September 10.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” a WE TV spokesperson said in a statement. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Would you watch “Braxton Family Values” without Tamar?