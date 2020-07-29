WE TV Postpones Premiere Of “Get Ya Life” Following Tamar’s Alleged Suicide Attempt

The premiere of Tamar Braxton’s new WE TV series, “Get Ya Life,” was originally slated for tomorrow; however, in the wake of the singer’s recent hospitalization, the network has decided to postpone the release until September 10, TMZ reports. A representative for the network shared that their first priority is Braxton’s recovery and overall wellbeing, adding that the timing isn’t right for a premiere.

“At this moment we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time,” a spokesperson added in a statement.

As previously reported, Braxton was rushed to the hospital earlier this month following a suspected suicide attempt at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles. She was later transferred to a mental health facility where she continues to recover.

“Tamar is not out of the woods by any means. Doctors are still keeping a very close eye on her for her safety,” a person claiming to have knowledge of the situation told E!. “Tamar has been committed to working on her mental health for some time, but she experienced some setbacks during the last year, finding quarantine to be particularly difficult.”

In what appeared to be a leaked email, Braxton accused the network of making her suicidal after they allegedly attempted to expose the fact that she was sexually abused as a child.

“The final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day,” the email read.

Braxton has been vocal about her unhappiness with the network for quite some time now. It’s good that they have decided to postpone the premiere in light of recent events.