Tamar Braxton Says “Braxton Family Values” Cast Is Paid 75 Percent Less Than “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Cast

As several black celebrities have revealed to us in recent years, the racial wage gap does not just apply to regular folk with regular jobs. It’s a pervasive issue in show business as well. Tamar Braxton is the latest public figure to add her voice to the conversation regarding pay disparities between black and white celebrities.

Monday, the singer and reality star took to Twitter to share that she and her sisters were paid seventy-five percent less than the cast of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for “Braxton Family Values.” In the tweet, Tamar laid out that there’s really no reason for a pay gap that large considering that her family’s reality show has been on the air for ten years.

“Are we going to talk about pay,” Braxton tweeted in response to a fan’s suggestion that BFV appear on a black-owned network. “I 100 percent wrote the theme song… where is the coin… our show is on Netflix…. where is the coin… 10 years on The air… we make 75 percent LESS than the Kardashians. How come there are no villains on that show?”

The revelation came after a couple of fans pointed out that the show is no longer what it used to be because the fun, humorous, lighthearted nature of the series has been replaced with heavy drama. Tamar agreed, adding that the reason for this is white executives telling black stories.

“& STILL more DRAMA till this day! but that’s what happens when it’s all white executives having all the power & telling your black family stories. I WILL get justice for my family and all other black reality shows with the narrative of ABP & negativity. it’s TERRIBLE& I’m tired,” she responded.

“Your post is exactly what I’m talking about. I too feel the same way. It used to be funny and fun. But some will say well you actually said or did the negative things. True but now true. It’s the context. And that’s why they do it. To ruin your credibility,” she went on. ”

In closing, the “To Catch a Beautician” star concluded by stating that money isn’t the only issue.

“This isn’t about pay. It’s about feeling like a slave. In a slave contract, being made to work in a hostile work environment then being treated like a house slave on a plantation complaining to the massa and being repeatedly punished for speaking up.”

“This not a rant,” she said. “This started from a statement with a fan saying that they missed how funny my family was. They stopped watching because it was so much drama. So this is not ‘crazy Tamar,’ which is always the story when I’m telling the truth.”

Tamar isn’t the first reality star from WE tv to take issue with executive practices. Last week, Damon Dash called out “Growing Up Hip Hop” executive Tara Long for attempting to exploit his relationship with Aaliyah.