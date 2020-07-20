WE tv Responds To Alleged Leaked Email In Which Tamar Blames Them For Making Her Suicidal: “You Broke Me That Day”
Days after Tamar Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt, an e-mail reportedly sent from the singer to executives at WE tv has been leaked to Page Six. In the email, which is said to have been sent several weeks prior to Braxton’s hospitalization, the reality star blamed the network for ruining her family and digging up the dark secret that she was sexually abused for 10 years of her childhood by multiple family members.
According to reports, the emotional email was sent in response to a mass email sent from the network to employees, pledging their support of and commitment to the Black community in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
“We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show [‘Braxton Family Values’] has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead, you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other.”
She went on to compare the network to “cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities,” adding, “I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family.”
As you may recall, Tamar stormed out of a family intervention taping with Iyanla Vanzant after Vanzant attempted to “sex shame” her. In the email, it was alleged that producers caught wind of the secret that Braxton had been molested and attempted to expose it on the show. She later shared her truth on “The Wendy Show.”
“The final stake into the heart of my family” was “the day you dug up a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom: the fact that I had been assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day,” the email went on.
She went on to say that producers “exposed it on your show in front of my entire family and 100 crew members.” She added, “You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!”
Braxton ended her email by stating that she is reclaiming her power.
“I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN’T BREATHE!!”
In response to claims that the network’s behavior made Braxton suicidal and to the alleged email, WE tv reps had this to say:
“We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time.”
Prior to her hospitalization, The Blast has reported that Braxton sent her family a message stating that she feels trapped and that she does not “own” her life before adding that she sees death as “the only way out.”
“I am a slave. I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I’ve asked my massa to free me. I’m threatened and punished for it,” the alleged message reads. “The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love (sic) like this. Please help me (praying hands emoji).”
We continue to send our prayers to Tamar and her family during this difficult time.