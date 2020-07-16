While online dating is fun and offers a nice, slow way to get to know somebody, eventually, you want to move the date into the IRL sphere. You have to if you’re going to get any real sense of what your chemistry is like. I can’t tell you how many times I made the mistake, when I was single, of enjoying multi-week if not multi-month relationships that existed solely online or over the phone, only to meet up with the person and learn much to my disappointment that…I wasn’t attracted to them in real life. Or the chemistry was just off. What a bummer to have dedicated so much time to that communication over something that fizzled out the second it moved into IRL. Don’t make the same mistake I did. A nice progression of things is: a few good online message exchanges that turn into a handful of fun phone calls that convert into a real life date. Of course, during the COVID-19 pandemic, having a first date is easier said than done. Many of our traditional venues for dates are closed, or just unsafe. And there are just so many times you can meet someone for a social distancing walk before you get bored. You want to do fun and dynamic things with your dates. So, here are some COVID-19 friendly first date ideas.

Kayaking

If there is a place near you where you can rent kayaks, go kayaking! Use separate kayaks because it’s more COVID-19 friendly, but also, it helps you talk easier. It’s much more convenient to chat while kayaking side-by-side than when one of you is sitting in front of the other. It’s a nice, relaxed way to enjoy the outdoors and speak in an intimate setting at the same time. It’s not like they’ll be many other people out there on the water with you.