Monica Taps Kim Kardashian In Her Pledge To Free Ex C-Murder From Prison

Singer Monica is launching a crusade to help free her ex-boyfriend C-Murder from prison.

The rapper, whose real name is Corey Miller and is the brother of music mogul and entrepreneur Percy “Master P” Miller, is serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary after he was convicted in 2009 of fatally shooting a 16-year-old teen named Steve Thomas in 2002.

Miller, 49, was first convicted in 2003, but it was overturned. In 2009 a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder, Nola.com reports. But the case has been riddled with controversy from accusations of false witness accounts and police interference.

Monica first vowed to help his case in an August 10 Instagram Story post where she wrote, “You are not alone. The fight is about to change because you will not fight alone! Your daughter and Tru family deserve to have you with them! I’m about to be on some other s**t @cmurder.” The two dated in the early 2000’s and were even reportedly engaged.

The story blew up on Sunday after Kim Kardashian tweeted that she, along with her mentors, were assisting Monica in the fight.

Monica revealed the news after Kardashian’s tweet began blowing up on social media. “@cmurder & I are bonded by truth, honesty & loyalty!” Monica wrote on Instagram captioning a photo of the two of them together from their younger days.

“There’s never been a promise broken & ! vowed to seek help! After a tearful conversation with @lala she and I spoke to @kimkardashian & I explained why I KNEW Corey was innocent…I shared that there are lots of issues in Corey’s case that speak to his innocence including witnesses recanting their testimony, dna not matching & a 10-2 jury! Corey deserves to come home to his girls and be the father they need, be the artist & leader he’s always been as well as spread hope to those who have experienced this…I’ve locked arms with @kimkardashian, @jessicajackson, @edyhaney and all those who believe Corey and are ready to fight to #FreeCoreyMiller”

The singer continued to share more images of C-Murder on social media.