How To Invest In Yourself More

There is a lot of interesting information out there on the investment habits of women and African Americans. Both groups do not typically invest as much or as regularly as non-Black men. However, studies have found that when women do invest they tend to see higher returns than men do. Translation: women actually make pretty good investors.

Research has found that, among Black individuals, there is a positive correlation between having financial education and the likelihood to invest. Financial socialization (i.e. becoming comfortable with discussing money matters) also plays a significant role in whether or not Black individuals invest. At this point in your life, you can’t change whether or not your family spoke to you about money during your childhood. But you can always pursue more financial education. And that alone is one of the many ways women can invest in themselves more. That’s not even a monetary investment but more of a time commitment. An investment, after all, doesn’t have to mean money. It is anything you give today that will offer larger returns tomorrow. And, on that note, we spoke to Rianka R. Dorsainvil, CFP®, Co-CEO at 2050 Wealth Partners about ways women can invest in themselves more.

Build your money team

The first step Dorsainvil suggests women take to investing in themselves is building a money team. “What I mean by their money team is a certified financial planner, a tax account or a CPA, and an accountability partner. Each person plays a very strong role in ways that they can invest in themselves.” If you’re wondering why you shouldn’t just handle your own taxes and finances, Dorsainvil addresses that next.