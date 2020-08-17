Cassie Shows Off Postpartum Figure After 60-Pound Weight Loss: “This Is What It Looks Like When I’m Taking Care Of Myself”

There aren’t many people who had a better 2019 than Cassie. The singer entered into a new relationship with her trainer, Alex Fine, and months later, announced that she was expecting her first child. Soon after, Fine popped the question and the couple tied the knot before welcoming their daughter, Frankie, in December.

And while 2019 was all fairy tale endings, 2020 was all about putting in work. The 33-year-old beauty has been busy not only on mom and wife duty, but she’s also been on a fitness journey to get back to feeling like herself. Her husband, who helped her meet her goals and created a workout program inspired by it, lauded Cassie for her efforts and showed off her snapback. She is now eight months postpartum:

Cassie also wrote a blog about how complicated it all was, revealing that she gained 60 pounds in pregnancy. She was often left with back pains from carrying around the weight.

“I had my daughter Frankie on December 6th, 2019. I gained a total of 60lbs. Yes! I thoroughly enjoyed my pregnancy lol,” she wrote. “I lost 20lbs within the first couple of weeks which I was told was normal and then another 10 gradually over the next 2-3 weeks. I started to workout when I had a goal of 30lbs to go and when my doctor cleared me to. I went pretty hard at first. By mid March I was down another 15 and feeling pretty good. I had a bit of unexplained anxiety, but I was able to work through it and down another 15 meant I only had 15lbs to go to get back to my pre-baby weight. That only lasted a couple of weeks and out of nowhere I gained the 15 back. I was right back to where I started.”

She shared that an uncommon issue with her thyroid, postpartum thyroiditis, caused her weight to fluctuate greatly. She would lose a lot one minute, and then gain it all back the next. However, watching her diet extremely close and sticking to the exercise program her husband crafted for her made all of the difference.

“I changed my diet paying attention to things that I reacted negatively to (ie, bloating). I actually started roughly following an autoimmune diet (AIP) in fear that my thyroiditis would turn into Hashimoto’s Disease (an autoimmune disorder). I had completely lost my mind, but I’m glad that I did. I needed to understand what was happening with my body,” she wrote. “I went from creating and bringing life into this world to trying whatever I could to get back to feeling like myself again. It wasn’t about my weight anymore, it was about being happy, feeling good and not developing a disorder I’ve never heard of. After that 3 month period and a few more bloodwork sessions my thyroid finally regulated.”

Cassie went on to say that the process wasn’t an easy one. Aside from her thyroid issues and the lack of time that comes with having to care for a baby, COVID-19 had her cooped in the house and the weight fluctuations left her unhappy. She eventually worked through all of that, going from exercising two to three times a week to five to six. She says she’s now in even better shape than she was before having Frankie, both mentally and physically.

“Whatever your goals are, choose to be healthy,” she wrote. “For me, this is what it looks like when I’m taking care of myself. This is what healthy looks like for me. It’s not about being thin or muscular or whatever people have in their minds as looking ‘healthy.’ Health comes in all shapes and sizes, it’s different for everyone. Health is a peace of mind.”