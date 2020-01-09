To No One’s Surprise, Cassie’s Daughter, Frankie, Is As Gorgeous As She Is

Singer Cassie Ventura, or make that Cassie Fine, gave the world a first look at her baby girl, Frankie, on Instagram on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old shared a photo shoot image of her little sleeping beauty, who is a mini version of herself, as well as video of the tyke sleeping in a furry onesie with the caption, “My whole heart.”

Alex Fine also shared the photo shoot image of Frankie in his InstaStories with the caption, “How did we make something so perfect. I can’t wait to show you the world.”

The “Me & U” singer announced in June that she and then-boyfriend Alex were expecting. They shared the news through a photo of them sitting in a car together with baby shoes around the rearview mirror. She captioned the photo, “Can’t wait to meet our baby girl.”

A few months later, in August, Alex proposed to Cassie in grand fashion, and by late August, the couple were married and awaiting the arrival of their child. Frankie Fine was born in December.

The star seems to be very much in love with motherhood. Back in October though, she admitted to the Hatch Collection that she was nervous about how things would change as a mom, but looking forward to setting a great example for her daughter.

“I don’t want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself,” she said at the time. “I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all. I want to lead by example so she can grow up knowing that she can do anything and be everything her heart desires.”