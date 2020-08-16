Tiffany Haddish Revealed She Couldn’t Read During Her Childhood: ‘I Thought I Was Stupid’

Tiffany Haddish doesn’t hold her tongue when it comes to talking about the rough life she had. Though she is living luxurious life, she went through many hardships before she became a star. In a recent interview with fellow comedienne Luenell on DJ Vlad’s YouTube show, the 40-year-old revealed that she couldn’t read during her high school years. She brought up the irony of being nominated for a 2018 Grammy for the audiobook version of The Last Black Unicorn when she couldn’t read for a long time.

“That was kinda cool to be nominated for a Grammy for reading out loud when I couldn’t read at one point in time in my life when I was in my teens,” she said during their chat.

Haddish said she struggled with low self-esteem during her childhood because she was often put down and it led to her having a lack of confidence.

“Because I thought I was stupid,” she continued. “Everybody would say to me, ‘You’re stupid, you’re stupid, you so stupid.’ At that time in my life, I took things literally. So if everybody’s telling me you’re stupid – my stepdad, my mom, grandma, everybody used to say, ‘You so stupid.’ So, I believed I was stupid and I can’t read and I can’t do these things because I’m stupid.”

Besides struggling with literacy, the Los Angeles native is also a survivor of sexual assault. Haddish also opened up being sexually assaulted during an interview with Vivica A. Fox on her podcast, “Hustling with Vivica A. Fox.”

“I’m glad he didn’t kill me or anything but that was really traumatizing and really messed me up for a long time,” she told Fox.

Haddish seems to be in a better place now and is also in a relationship. She and rapper/actor Common recently revealed that they are an item.

She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” he said on Good Morning America. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Watch the interview below.