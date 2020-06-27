Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Being Sexual Assaulted At 17

Tiffany Haddish opened up about being sexually assaulted for the first time while on the “Hustling with Vivica A. Fox” podcast. The Night School star said the traumatizing experience happened when she was 17.

While discussing defunding the police and police reform, Haddish discussed being raped by a police cadet, saying she “lost a little bit of her soul” after it happened.

“I’m glad he didn’t kill me or anything but that was really traumatizing and really messed me up for a long time,” she said.

Haddish said after it happened she dated men in law enforcement and positions of power hoping she could get revenge.

“I dated a police officer, a judge, a lawyer. I dated several different kinds of dudes, thinking, ‘Oh if I date them, they’ll love me and they’ll try to help me and my crusade of getting justice for my family and myself.’ They was like, ‘nah.,'” she reveals. “Nobody really helped me…I had to learn revenge is not really where it’s at. Really the true revenge is in your success. Like, just let God handle it…I don’t know why I thought these police would do something to this other police officer because he took advantage of me.”

The Los Angeles native became emotional while reflecting about the horrifying encounter and added that she’s still angry about it.

“It still makes me mad because they’re untouchable,” she told Fox.

Haddish said after she was raped it affected how she viewed sex and that she was “thinking of it as a tool” after that happened.

Fortunately, she sought therapy to heal.

“I would not be able to function right now if I didn’t have all the services.”

Haddish said she tried to cope with the experience through comedy, telling herself that she was sexually assaulted because she was “a sexy teenager” until a few psychiatrists told her that was unhealthy.

Listen to her conversation with Fox here.