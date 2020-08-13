Here’s Your First Look At The Couples Appearing On Season 4 Of Black Love

If you love Black love, then we know you love “Black Love,” the docuseries created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver that’s returning to OWN for a fourth season next month.

Each season, high-profile couples share the ups and downs of their relationship through a very honest and vulnerable dialogue we don’t often get to bear witness to, especially from celebrities. This installment of the series will feature Dulè Hill and Jazmyn Simon, Jemele Hill and Ian Wallace, Bill and Kristen Bellamy, and Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence Williams whose personal stories will shed light on the question the docuseries was created to answer: What does it take to make a marriage work?

After ranking number one in its Friday night time slot across all cable channels with African American Women between the ages of 25 and 54, the two-time NAACP Image Award-nominated series will premiere on Saturday, September 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. It’s a special two-hour season premiere so we recommend you have a bottle of wine and a box of tissues on hand.

Past celebrity couples who’ve appeared on the show include Terry Crews and his wife Rebecca King Crews; Salli Richardson Whitfield and her husband, fellow actor, Dondré Whitfield; Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker; Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict; and LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker.

Check out these 9 Gems from season one of the series here as well as our interview with the Olivers on how the show portrays the truth of relationships. You know we’ll drop the trailer for you as soon as we get our hands on it.