Watch: Tiffany Haddish Finally Stops Playing And Publicly Acknowledges Relationship With Common

For months now, Tiffany Haddish has been acting like she and rapper Common aren’t dating one another. But it was hard to deny their closeness, the confirmation from Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson, and the fact that the two have spent at least some of their quarantine time together.

And after some unconvincing denials, Haddish is finally ready to go public with their relationship. And from the looks of things, there might have been a check involved in the reveal. The announcement came in an ad for the dating app Bumble and their virtual date service.

The video begins showing the two getting ready for their get together. Tiffany says she’s wearing a black dress, Common wonders if she’ll be able to see his feet. Then we see the official ask. Common sends a message from the app saying, “ I would love to take you on a virtual date.” Tiffany responds aloud to herself, “Well let’s go!”

The two connect over video and Common says, “The fact that we can’t be in the same place right now. Just to get to see you and be with you is great. I’m hoping you can feel the vibes through the Bumble app.”

He had some flowers delivered to her door during their chat.

Eventually, the two order food for themselves and healthcare workers—to support these businesses and the people on the frontlines.

They asked each other about their childhood aspirations. Tiffany said she wanted to be a horse farmer. While Common shared that his goal as a grown man was to “be fruitful on the planet and encourage others to reach their purpose.”

After sharing a meal together, they danced together.

And ended the call with love.

Naturally, folks are more than happy for them, including Common’s ex Taraji P. Henson, who commented on the video saying, “So adordable!!!!” She completed the comment with a black heart, praying hands and three kissy emojis.

When someone asked Tiffany if the video was real or scripted, she said, “real!!!”

Just as we suspected. You can catch their little date in the video below.