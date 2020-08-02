Milan Harris Says She’d Rather Workout Than Cry Over Her Breakup With Meek Mill

Last weekend, Meek Mill announced on social media that he and the mother of his newborn son, designer Milan Harris, have ended their relationship. Harris and the Philly native were tight-lipped about their relationship and Harris has kept it that way since they decided to amicably part ways. One thing she let us know though was that she isn’t shedding any tears.

In a recent Instagram post, Harris, known for her Milano Rouge clothing line, expressed excitement about her weight loss since giving birth and made a slick little joke about getting over her breakup.

“Don’t cry over breakups, do squats and make em wish he still had that a– lol j/k but I’m so excited I got on the scale today and it read 178.4,” she captioned a photo showing off her physique.

Harris added that she is going to be patient during her fitness journey as she works to achieve her body goals.

“This is my 10th day working out and I feel great. I’m not pressuring myself to get back either. I’m just enjoying the process, I carried a beautiful human for 9 months so [I’m] giving myself 9 months to get back but the way it’s looking I may get back way sooner.”

She added that she was 206 pounds when she gave birth, so losing almost 30 pounds is a major accomplishment for her.

After revealing their breakup, Meek Mill said he and Milan plan to stay friends and co-parent and still have “mad love for each other.” Harris gave birth to their son on the Dreams & Nightmares rapper’s birthday, May 6.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!,” he said in a now deleted tweet.