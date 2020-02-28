Meek Mill Has More Thoughts On What Black Women Should Be Doing With Their Bodies

When Meek Mill was released from prison, he came out with a different mission and message. The rapper was speaking about criminal justice reform. He was talking about uplifting the community. But on the other side of that coin is the rapper’s penchant for offering unsolicited advice to Black women.

At the end of 2018, he suggested the women’s resolution be “taking them wigs off.” He doubled down on those comments the following year with another discussion about lacefront wigs.

He wrote, “Lace front wigs are wackkkk! I’m protesting them. just hate when you see that lace cap line in front all slicked down and the net in the middle. We letting y’all have everything else …. ask y’all man how he feel lol.”

Meek is back at it again with another hot take on a Black woman’s body.

Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that shit lol Y’all burnt twerking out 😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 27, 2020

I don’t know if Meek knew this but “twerking” or dances that isolate movement to the buttocks is ancient and has origins in several African countries. In other words, it’s stood the test of time. And even if it does fall out of popularity, it will only be a matter of time before it makes a comeback.

Honestly, Meek is entitled to his opinion, but avoiding twerking content is not hard. He could stay out the strip clubs, scroll when he sees ass on Instagram etc. He doesn’t have to see it and he doesn’t have to make any announcements. But at this point, he’s recognized that his comments about Black women and what we do with our bodies cause quite the discussion. So perhaps, this is the reason he feels so comfortable standing on this soapbox. What I would love to invite him to do is keep his mouth off Black women. Plenty of men seem to believe that women operate solely to please them. As a result, they believe their opinions about what we do, wear and look will be heeded. What Meek and men like him fail to realize is that women don’t live to please men. So many of us twerk for our own pleasure and could not care less about what Meek Mill has to say about it.

