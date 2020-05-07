Meek Mill Welcomes Third Son, First With Girlfriend Milan Harris

Rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano Harris welcomed a baby boy into the world today.

The occasion was particularly special because it was also Meek’s 33 birthday.

Harris, a fashion designer and owner of a Philadelphia boutique, gave birth on Wednesday, May 6.

Meek commemorated the occasion with a tweet.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift.”

According to US Magazine, Harris announced this past December that she was pregnant. In the caption for an Instagram video, she wrote, “For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do. The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year. I’m a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever. We planned this show in 6 weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all, I’m so happy with the turnout.”

For months, neither party confirmed that Harris’ baby was indeed Meek’s. In fact, in an interview in October 2019, when she was already carrying his child, she told Boom 109.3 that Meek was the homie.

“To be honest, Meek was the first celebrity to ever wear my stuff. In 2012 he wore one of my hoodies. And it was an $80 hoodie at the time and that’s literally when I started. … Meek supports Milano and I support Meek. That’s my friend.”

But in the midst of a Twitter feud with his ex-girlfriend, fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, Meek finally acknowledged the relationship.

In a tweet that since been deleted, Meek wrote, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish.”

This is Meek’s third child. He has sons Murad and Rihmeek from previous relationships. This is Harris’ first child.