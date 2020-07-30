Kehlani Removes Tory Lanez From “Can I” Single On Her Album: “I Believe Women And I Love My Friends”

Kehlani is showing support for her friend, Megan Thee Stallion, by apparently severing ties with Tory Lanez. On Kehlani’s latest album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which was released in May, Tory is featured on a song titled, “Can I.” And while it’s obviously too late to go back in time and remove Tory from the original album, his verse will not appear on the deluxe edition of the album. Additionally, Tory did not appear in the music video for the popular track, which was released today.

“Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” the singer tweeted Wednesday.

“I stand with women, believe women, & i love my friends,” she followed up Thursday ahead of the release of the video. “If that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you forreal you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea.”

Megan and Tory have been at the center of media speculation since the Houston rapper was shot twice and Tory was booked on gun charges during an incident earlier this month. Though Tory has not been named as a suspect in Meg’s shooting, the 25-year-old has made it clear that she was shot intentionally. While there are still many questions that remain surrounding the incident, some celebrities have begun to publicly distance themselves from Tory. Last week, Hot 97 personality Ebro Darden expressed that he would not be supporting the Canadian rapper until he hears from Megan regarding what transpired that night.

“A man shot a woman. She was not armed. She was getting out of the car,” he tweeted. “She says ‘I was the victim and this was intended to harm me..’ Why are ya’ll acting like we should consider other facts? Until I hear from Megan I can’t support Tory.”

Tory has yet to comment on the allegations.