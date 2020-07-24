Ebro Darden Speaks Out Against Tory Lanez And His Supporters: “A Man Shot A Woman. She Was Not Armed”

As details surrounding the incident that resulted in the shooting of Megan thee Stallion slowly rise to the surface, two things remain clear: Meg was shot twice and Tory was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Meg made it clear that the person who shot her intended to harm her and while Tory has not been formally named as the trigger man, people have begun to run with the narrative that Tory shot Meg. Sadly, this assumption has caused Meg to become the butt of countless insensitive jokes and some have even jumped to defend Tory while simultaneously blaming Meg for the shooting.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own,” Meg recently tweeted regarding the inappropriate reactions to her assault. “It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real-life hurt and traumatized.”

In a series of tweets Thursday, Hot 97 personality Ebro Darden defended the Houston rapper while distancing himself from Tory, writing:

“A man shot a woman. She was not armed. She was getting out of the car,” he tweeted. “She says ‘I was the victim and this was intended to harm me..’ Why are ya’ll acting like we should consider other facts? Until I hear from Megan I can’t support Tory.”

“In what world do you even pull a gun on a woman in a bikini at 3AM?” he went on.

Of course, the conspiracy theorists attempted to weigh in, with one follower stating that the story was “fishy” and claiming that it pushes an “agenda.” To which, Ebro responded:

“Huh? Did she get shot ?? Agenda?”

At least some men are stepping up in Meg’s defense. Recently, rapper Cameron faced backlash for sharing a meme that suggested Tory shot Meg because she’s transgender, which was ignorant and problematic on way too many levels. According to a recent report by TMZ, Meg had to undergo emergency surgery to have the bullets and bullet fragments removed from her feet. Tory is reportedly still being investigated by the LAPD in connection to potential charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Nothing about this situation is funny. As previously reported, Tory is set to appear in court on October 13.