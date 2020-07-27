“I Didn’t Deserve To Be Shot, I Didn’t Do Anything” Megan Thee Stallion Goes Live For First Time Since Shooting Incident

Minutes ago, rapper Megan Thee Stallion hopped on Instagram Live to give supporters and even a few haters an update on her present condition. With frosted lavender hair gathered in a bun with a thick curly tendril to the side, Megan looked well as she addressed over 100 thousand people who signed on to the live.

She opened up with a bit of clarification about the incident saying that she had been shot in both of her feet during the night of the altercation. And shared that she had to undergo surgery to remove the bullets. She shared that thankfully none of the bullets touched bone or tendons. She said she knew her late mother, father and grandmother were watching over her that night.

She rebuffed claims that she was protecting anyone (presumably rapper Tory Lanez.)

“Its not that I was protecting anybody I just wasn’t ready to speak. It just wasn’t something you take to the internet.”

While Megan didn’t call any names, she did address some of the fake narratives which presumed that she was the aggressor in the situation–though how that was possible when she wasn’t the one with the gun is laughable.

But she said, “I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to be shot. I didn’t do anything.”

She shared that this whole thing has served as a learning experience for her and illuminated some things she needs to address in her healing the loss of her mother and grandmother.

“It has definitely made me realize how to move forward and protect my energy. I’m so nice. Imagine being 25 and you don’t have both of your parents. My momma was my best friend and I’m still not really over that. So you try to fill your space with people who you think is making you happy.”

Ultimately, those people weren’t for her.

“I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people and they wasn’t giving good energy to me.”

She did thank the people who did mean her well and have been loyal to her.

And then she addressed the celebrity men, many of them fellow rappers who had something slick to say about her current predicament.

“I ain’t never seen so many grown ass muhf*cking men chime in on sh*t that was none of they muhf*cking business…Shut the f*ck up when sh*t don’t have nothing to do with you.”

She also addressed the women who had something disparaging to say about her during this time.

“And you out of your mind ass b*tches… how many times are you going to show us you’re dumb? A lot of you silly muthaf*ckas don’t have no morals or no code to stand on.”

But she ended the live on a positive note, “Ain’t nobody gon stop my energy from being good. So I love you hotties and I love you to everybody who has been sending me messages and flowers. I see all that shit.”

You can watch a portion of the live in the video below.