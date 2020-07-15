Megan Thee Stallion Reveals She Was Shot Over The Weekend “I Hate That It Took This Experience For Me To Learn To Protect My Energy”

This morning, several news reports claimed that rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez were together after a house party in the Hollywood Hills this past weekend. After the party, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday there was some type of disturbance, shots were fired.

Initial reports from TMZ claimed that when police arrived on the scene, a gun was found in Lanez’s vehicle and he was arrested for having a concealed weapon in the car, a felony offense. These same reports also claimed Megan cut her foot on some broken glass on the floor of the vehicle.

Since then, several rumors about the incident have swirled.

But just minutes ago, Megan Thee Stallion took to her social media pages, to clear up her role in the incident and share what happened to her.

She wrote:

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday morning’s events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight. On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

In the caption for the note she shared, Megan wrote, “This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

Prayers up for Megan. We’re wishing her a speedy recovery and that the people who did this to her are located and punished.

Interestingly enough, Megan’s friend who had been staying with the rapper for the past few days, posted this statement on her Instagram page “absolving” herself of responsibility for the incident.

How… odd.