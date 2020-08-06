Quick, Simple Ways For Parents To “Steal” Alone Time

Once you have a family, you begin to realize how much you previously took alone time for granted. Studies have found that the average mom only receives 30 minutes of alone time per day. According to Psychology Today’s Sherrie Bourg Carter, Psy.D., solitude comes with numerous psychological benefits including improved problem solving and better quality relationships. Obviously, I don’t have to convince parents of why alone time is great, but how does one go about spending time in solitude when the demands of parenthood are so immense? Here are ten quick and easy ways to do so.

Take a drive

You don’t need a destination to get out of the house for a bit. A nice relaxing drive around the neighborhood can help to put your mind at ease and provide you with some much-needed alone time. Feel free to drive around in silence with only the sound of the wind blowing or listen to music from your favorite artist or podcast.