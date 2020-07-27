10 Calming Affirmations For Moments Of Uncertainty

Periods of waiting, particularly when the outcome appears uncertain, can induce quite a bit of anxiety. Oftentimes, the outcome of these situations is completely out of our control. Still, that doesn’t stop us from stressing about it. If you’re ready to kiss worry goodbye, consider adding some of these calming mantras to your list of daily affirmations.

“What’s meant to be will be”

When you have your heart set on something, uncertainty can feel like torture. In these moments, it can be helpful to reflect on the affirmation that what’s meant for you will always find you and when something is not meant for you, it’s likely because something better awaits. Have faith.