Beauty Of 5: The Essentials For Getting A Salon Silk Press At Home

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, just because salons are reopening in certain states doesn’t mean you necessarily need to be the first one back in your stylist’s chair when he or she reopens. That being said, I totally understand if you’ve been holding out for the past four months and are itching to bring back your blowout (at least for a few hours in this heat). The thing is, if you use the right products and tools, you can get that silky, blowing-in-the-wind look you crave without potentially exposing yourself to Covid-19. And to set you on your way, I’ve compiled a list of five of them.

I’m of the mindset that whatever shampoo and conditioner you use doesn’t have much impact on your blowout so long as your hair is clean and moisturized after washing. But it’s what you put on your hair after that step that makes all the difference. Here are five products I consider to be essential for getting that salon silk press at home.

In my humble opinion, one of the key differentiators between silk presses at the salon and blowouts at home is body. When your hair is weighed down by product it can’t move — no matter how much wind attempts to blow through it (or how much you sit in front of the fan in your living room). That’s why I’m a fan of leave-in conditioning sprays like this one which provides much-needed moisture and softness for healthy detangling but won’t weigh hair down. The combination of rosehip, argan, and coconut oils in this spray ensures strands are nourished but not greasy, which is exactly what you want.