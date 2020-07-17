COVID-19 Mistakes Not To Make In The Summer Heat

Being safe in the midst of COVID-19 was inherently easy, in some ways, when the weather was still cold. My husband and I spent the first three months of quarantine in a mountain town in Colorado, where it snowed every day for half of the time, and rained the rest. I think we had three days of sun. But, it was pretty easy to maintain distance from others and stay at home in that weather. That’s what we mostly would have been doing, at that time of year, in that climate, anyways – pandemic or no pandemic. But now, we are back in California, the sun is shining, and things are different. This is when humans would typically come out of hibernation and be ready to see friends. This is when we want to be having boozy patio brunches in our rompers and floppy hats. This is when we want to go to the beach and pool parties. Our social instincts are awakening, but, sadly, COVID-19 is also still very much awake, and very much active. This isn’t the time to ease up on the precautions. In fact, cases are only increasing, so it’s the time to go hard on the precautions. But that sunny weather may be enticing you to do otherwise. Here are COVID-19 mistakes to avoid when the summer heat increases.

Jogging without a mask on

Going for power walks, jogs, and bike rides are some of the only ways any of us are getting out right now. And we need exercise for our mental health. However, wearing a mask when you’re exercising – which already makes you sweat – in the sun can become uncomfortable. You may find yourself wanting to rip off that mask five minutes into your run. But don’t do it.