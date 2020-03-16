Tamar Braxton Shares Details About Her New Show “Get Ya Life”

Last week, we wrote about the teaser for Tamar Braxton’s new show “Get Ya Life,” coming to WEtv next month .

You betta #GetYaLife! The new series begins this April! pic.twitter.com/1dciejl33e — WE tv (@WEtv) March 13, 2020

But if you watched it, then you know that it didn’t reveal all that much in terms of what Tamar would be doing or discussing on this new reality show.

After our interview with Loni Love, in which she referenced the old rumors that she got Tamar fired, Braxton hopped on Twitter to share her thoughts on the conversation…and promote an upcoming Instagram Live session.

Whew 😅..I’m so over that Chile with my name in her mouth AGAIN 🙄 *cues choir..* picks up microphone sings 🎤 🎶 iiiiiiiii know I’ve been changed. 🎶 😂😂 join me tomorrow on Instagram LIVE at 9pm est! Can’t wait to answer all and I mean ALL of your questions on #asktayanything — TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 12, 2020

And if you thought she would be answering questions about Loni, think again.

We are ONLY talking #Tamartian business❤️ and it’s a lot to cover #asktamaranything 9pm est ❤️ see ya then🙏🏼 — TAMAR ESTINE BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) March 12, 2020

Since the topic of conversation was relegated to all things Tamar, naturally, she spoke about the show.

“So, it’s a show that originally was supposed to be about my life and me putting together a possible record. And how my life is now without Vince in the picture, me dating David, me being a single mom and also running my businesses all myself, without an agent, without a manager but also elevating. And that’s the reason I don’t have an agent or a manager because sometimes you outgrow situations. Sometimes the people around you keep you stifled and down. So, this show is about me breaking out and being everything that I am. And once again—I’m not going to say too much—but hopefully, that’s y’all get to see. Praise God? I’ma leave that there for now.”

The Jasmine Brand, caught this portion of the live video. You can watch Tamar in action below.

Are y’all interested?